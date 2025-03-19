Jets Could Have Eyes On 29-TD QB After Justin Fields Deal
The New York Jets seemingly have their quarterback for at least the 2025 season.
New York signed former Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year deal. This followed weeks of rumors linking the two together. Frankly, it would be an absolute shock if Fields wasn't the starting quarterback in 2025.
The team does have Tyrod Taylor on the roster and certainly could draft a young guy, but barring an injury it would be a shock if anyone else started in 2025.
The National Football League Draft is coming up and will be here toward the end of April. Before the addition of Fields, there was some buzz that the Jets could have eyes on Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. ESPN shared a column on Wednesday looking at each team and mentioned that Dart could still be a draft option for the Jets.
"One thing we heard: The addition of Fields ($30 million guaranteed) won't preclude the Jets from drafting a quarterback," ESPN shared. "If they have a strong conviction, they won't hesitate to pull the trigger at any point in the draft. There's a lot of Jets buzz surrounding Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart."
Dart tossed 29 touchdown passes in 2024 across 13 games played to go along with 4,279 passing yards. It wouldn't hurt to add him in the second round if he's still available, but this will likely be Fields' team for at least the 2025 and 2026 campaigns.
It wouldn't hurt to have a young guy behind him, but Fields is just 26 years old and with a good season in 2025 could prove to be a long-term solution for New York.
