Aaron Rodgers Sweepstakes Takes Major Turn After Jets Exit
Where will Aaron Rodgers play football in 2025 if he decides to continue his playing career?
If he doesn't hang up his cleats, there seems to be one obvious location now. The former New York Jets quarterback has been tied to the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New York Giants. There was a lot of chatter about the Vikings lately, but NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday that Minnesota is out of the sweepstakes.
"The Vikings have rejected multiple trade calls on J.J. McCarthy, telling other teams they’re moving forward with him as their quarterback, sources say," Pelissero said. "The team plans to add a veteran. But they’re not pursuing Aaron Rodgers at this time. McCarthy now enters the offseason as QB1."
If this is actually true, then there seems to be a clear best option for Rodgers. If the Steelers and the Giants are the only two teams remaining in the sweepstakes, Pittsburgh would give him the best opportunity to compete in 2025.
Pittsburgh won 10 games last year and was a playoff team. The Steelers added DK Metcalf already this offseason and certainly could be a playoff team once again next year. Pittsburgh was 9-3 at one point last year but fell a part down the stretch with a 1-4 record in its final give games. It cost them the AFC North division.
Adding Rodgers would make the Steelers and Pittsburgh would give him a better chance to contend than the Giants. If the future Hall of Famer is going to keep playing, it seems like the Steelers are a significantly better option than New York if Minnesota is out.
