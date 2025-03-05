Jets Country

Jets Could Land Blockbuster Trade For $72 Million Star To Replace Davante Adams

The Jets could pursue a trade for Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The New York Jets came into the offseason with a lot of different questions to answer. Earlier this offseason, they found their answer at head coach and general manager. The Jets also released quarterback Aaron Rodgers a few weeks ago.

Releasing Rodgers seemed like a tough decision, but the Jets made it swiftly and without hesitation. Now New York can turn its attention toward replacing Rodgers with a younger signal caller.

Alongside cutting Rodgers, the Jets recently decided to cut Rodgers' top wide receiver, Davante Adams. Cutting Adams saved the Jets a lot of money and it made a lot of sense after doing the same thing to Rodgers.

But now New York needs to find another wide receiver to fill Adams' role on offense. And the perfect trade target might have just landed on the trade block.

NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has requested a trade from the Seahawks this offseason. While Metcalf prefers to be shipped to a contender, a deal to the Jets could make sense as New York looks to build its offense.

New York is looking to find a new quarterback this offseason and a rookie isn't out of the picture. If New York lands a prospect like Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe, the team will need to make sure the offense is loaded around him.

Adding a deep threat like Metcalf on the opposite side of Garrett Wilson would be a huge step in the right direction for New York's offense. Wilson has an incredibly diverse route tree and Metcalf would be the physical deep threat opposite of him to make the perfect complement.

