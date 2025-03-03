NFL Insider Predicts Jets Will Replace Aaron Rodgers With $18 Million Star
The New York Jets cut quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason. That decision was likely made so the Jets could turn the page to a new era of football. Cutting the oldest starting quarterback in the league in favor of a younger signal caller makes sense. But who will the Jets bring in to replace him?
Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently predicted the Jets would sign Pittsburgh Steelers free agent Justin Fields to replace Rodgers. Fields is expected to garner a lot of attention in free agency this offseason, but the Jets could come out on top.
"The sense is that the Jets are going to target the middle-tier quarterback market and go into training camp with a competition between Tyrod Taylor, a veteran free agent and (maybe) a rookie draft pick," Rosenblatt wrote. "Put it this way: The Jets signing a veteran won’t preclude them from also drafting a quarterback...My early prediction is Fields."
While Fields is expected to be heavily pursued by multiple teams, including the incumbent Steelers, New York has a real shot to sign him.
Joining the Jets would reunite Fields with college teammate Garrett Wilson. Fields and Wilson were a dynamic duo for Ohio State a few years ago.
While Fields hasn't dominated in the NFL, he's still just 25 years old. The former first round pick made six starts for the Steelers in 2024. In those starts, Fields went 4-2 with wins over a few playoff teams.
He would certainly be a move in the right direction for the Jets.
