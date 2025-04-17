Jets Country

Jets Could Land More Than Just Draft Picks In Trade Down With Steelers

The Jets and Steelers could swing a blockbuster draft day trade.

Zach Pressnell

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) runs after a catch against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) runs after a catch against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets could look to swing a blockbuster trade on draft day this year and there are a few suitors who could look to snag New York's No. 7 overall pick. The New Orleans Saints are a suitor that the Jets could trade with, but if New York is willing to take a huge step back in the first round, they could swing a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to move from No. 7 to No. 21 in the first round.

A Steelers trade from pick No. 21 to pick No. 7 would likely begin with their 2026 sixth-round pick going to the Jets. But after that, it's unclear what kind of pieces would go into the deal.

While a lot of these draft day trades are just draft picks in exchange for draft picks, the Jets and Steelers could swap a player in the deal and there's one guy who stands out as the clear candidate to land in this trade: Darnell Washington.

The Jets need to replace Tyler Conklin after the veteran tight end left in free agency. Adding Washington wouldn't be the addition of a star, but it would be the addition of a big-bodied youngster whom Justin Fields is comfortable throwing to.

Fields played six games with Washington last season when they were both on the Steelers. Fields connected with Washington on a touchdown early in the season.

Adding the 6-foot-7 tight end would help Fields out quite a bit and it likely wouldn't alter the draft capital going to New York very much.

More NFL: Jets' Aaron Rodgers Decision Continues Aging Like Fine Wine

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News