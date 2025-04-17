Jets Could Land More Than Just Draft Picks In Trade Down With Steelers
The New York Jets could look to swing a blockbuster trade on draft day this year and there are a few suitors who could look to snag New York's No. 7 overall pick. The New Orleans Saints are a suitor that the Jets could trade with, but if New York is willing to take a huge step back in the first round, they could swing a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to move from No. 7 to No. 21 in the first round.
A Steelers trade from pick No. 21 to pick No. 7 would likely begin with their 2026 sixth-round pick going to the Jets. But after that, it's unclear what kind of pieces would go into the deal.
While a lot of these draft day trades are just draft picks in exchange for draft picks, the Jets and Steelers could swap a player in the deal and there's one guy who stands out as the clear candidate to land in this trade: Darnell Washington.
The Jets need to replace Tyler Conklin after the veteran tight end left in free agency. Adding Washington wouldn't be the addition of a star, but it would be the addition of a big-bodied youngster whom Justin Fields is comfortable throwing to.
Fields played six games with Washington last season when they were both on the Steelers. Fields connected with Washington on a touchdown early in the season.
Adding the 6-foot-7 tight end would help Fields out quite a bit and it likely wouldn't alter the draft capital going to New York very much.
