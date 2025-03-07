Potential Jets Wide Receiver Target Comes Off Board In Offseason Trade
The New York Jets had a solid pass-catching group in 2024. The tandem of Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson provided quarterback Aaron Rodgers with two reliable options. Allen Lazard was another decent option out wide. Running back Breece Hall provided solid pass-catching ability, and tight end Tyler Conklin was among the better options in the AFC.
But the Jets have already released Rodgers and Adams. It's likely they will cut Lazard later this offseason as well. Conklin is a free agent, and it doesn't seem too likely that he'll play another game with the Jets.
As New York looked to rebuild their coaching staff, it was going to need to rebuild its pass-catching core as well.
The Jacksonville Jaguars recently announced they would be cutting wide receiver Christian Kirk this offseason. The Jets would have made a great landing spot for the 28-year-old pass catcher. He's struggled with injuries during the last two seasons, but the last time he was fully healthy, he recorded over 1,000 receiving yards.
But before the Jets could look to sign him, the Jaguars announced they had traded him to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick.
With Kirk only being valued at this level, it would have made a lot of sense for New York to pursue him. The Jets are about to lose three of their top five pass catchers from the 2024 season, and they desperately need to add talent. There's a chance New York takes a wide receiver or two in the NFL Draft, but adding Kirk wouldn't have been a bad idea.
That ship has now sailed, though.
