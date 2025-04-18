NFL Mock Draft: Jets Land Ideal Tyler Conklin Replacement With Top Pick
The New York Jets have made quite a few solid moves this offseason. Their offseason has been headlined by the free agency signing of Justin Fields, but the team hasn't done much to build the roster around their new franchise signal caller.
The Jets lost tight end Tyler Conklin to free agency and opted to cut veteran Davante Adams alongside Aaron Rodgers earlier in the offseason. Luckily for New York, the upcoming NFL Draft has quite a bit of talent for the Jets to look to land before the 2025 season begins.
Lou Scataglia of NFL Spinzone recently predicted that the Jets would use the No. 7 pick in the NFL Draft to select Penn State tight end Tyler Warren as the ideal Conklin replacement.
"Tyler Warren fills a huge need for the New York Jets and is also an insanely talented player, perhaps the best TE prospect in the entire NFL Draft class," Scataglia wrote. "Justin Fields has a new weapon on offense to use now."
Warren has been one of the more popular prospects predicted to land with the Jets at pick No. 7. The Penn State product is one of the more unique prospects in the draft. While he has the frame of a tight end, he runs routes like a veteran wide receiver. Warren is among the best pass catchers in the draft regardless of position.
Last season, the Jets opted to pass on Brock Bowers in order to select an offensive lineman. It's hard to imagine the Jets would opt to pass on another incredible tight end prospect in this off-season's draft.
