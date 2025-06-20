Jets Country

Jets Could Make Big Change To Secondary

Oct 7, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Large oversized helmets of the New York Jets Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals at the NFL Experience London at the Battersea Power Station. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New York Jets’ 2025 draft class has already turned heads and training camp hasn’t even gotten here yet.

Armand Membou was taken with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s going to have a big role right away in 2025 and has impressed. Mason Taylor has gotten more positive buzz than any Jets rookie. Recently, an anonymous coach shared to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that he thinks Taylor was the No. 2 tight end in this draft class.

These two aren’t the only Jets rookies who have turned heads. Another rookie who has shined is third-round pick Azareye'h Thomas. The young corner has turned heads enough that Jets Wire's Craig Moffett shared that he "has a chance" of stealing the starting job opposite of Sauce Gardner from Brandon Stephens.

"It was a bit puzzling that the Jets gave the former (Baltimore Ravens) cornerback a multi-year deal during the early days of free agency," Moffett said. "Stephens struggled in coverage quite a bit last year in Baltimore and so far, he hasn’t been much better in New York. The same bad habits that doomed Stephens in Baltimore have surfaced during OTA's with the Jets. His coverage skills have been good, but he fails to turn around sooner, doesn't know where the ball is and gives up too many completions and touchdowns.

"For now, he's not in any danger of losing his starting position. But, Stephens needs to clean up the mistakes during training camp because Azareye'h Thomas, the team's third-round pick, has a chance to steal that starting spot from him opposite Sauce Gardner."

