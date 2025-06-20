Jets Star Sent Message About Retirement
A New York Jets star announced his retirement from the National Football League on Thursday.
Former Jets linebacker CJ Mosley announced his retirement on Thursday after playing 10 seasons for New York and the Baltimore Ravens. The news was reported early in the day and Mosley followed up with a message of his own.
"Today, it is time to wake up from my childhood dream and share it with the next generation," Mosley said on Instagram. "I spent my whole life and career building my legacy. Now it's time to start a new chapter with new dreams. It won't be easy, but I'm here to tell you every sacrifice is worth it...
"When you wake up, what will your legacy look like?"
Mosley joined the Jets ahead of the 2019 season and didn't disappoint. He played a big impact for the team when healthy across five seasons and was a huge voice in the locker room and a leader on and off the field.
The Jets moved on from him earlier in the offseason and since then there was speculation about where he could go next. He now will hang up his cleats after a very impressive career with five Pro Bowl nods, 12 career sacks, 12 interceptions, 53 passes defended, 10 forced fumbles, 1,083 total tackles, 55 total tackles for loss.
The Jets were lucky to have Mosley and now whatever he does next he surely will find success.
