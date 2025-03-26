Jets Could Make Offer To Projected $11.6 Million Ex-Eagles Linebacker
There’s reason to believe the New York Jets are still shopping around the free agent market for a linebacker.
The Jets did well in re-signing 25-year-old Jamien Sherwood. Having both Sherwood and Quincy Williams in tow for 2025 means New York is in good shape at linebacker, but the Jets could still use more depth at the position.
The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt recently pointed to this, noting that, “Even if the Jets only start two linebackers in their base defense, this group lacks depth. Whether it’s through the draft or in free agency … the Jets need additional bodies here.”
With Jets GM Darren Mougey seemingly turned off by free agents north of 30 years old, one guy he might still consider is a 29-year-old linebacker who has played with the Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, and Los Angeles Chargers thus far in his career: Kyzir White.
White was one of the names floated by Rosenblatt. He’s projected by Spotrac to demand a yearly salary of $5.8 million, which could land him something like a two-year, $11.6 million deal.
White has tallied 615 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 23 pass deflections, and six interceptions thus far in his career. He’d undoubtedly be a positive addition to the Jets’ depth chart, but right now, Mougey is figuring out where to spend, as the Jets still have needs all over the roster.
White’s resume and relative youth will have other suitors calling. It’s possible that Mougey feels set at linebacker for now and plans on adding depth there in the later rounds of the upcoming NFL draft.
