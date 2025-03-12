Jets Could Pull Off Trade For 'Intriguing' Former Notre Dame Tight End
The New York Jets have to figure out their situation at tight end, and GM Darren Mougey could go in a few different directions.
Re-signing Tyler Conklin is an option. Selecting Penn State star Tyler Warren at No. 7 overall in the upcoming NFL draft is another (presuming Warren is still on the board at No. 7). New York could also trade for Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert, who has become available.
All three of these choices — and a surprising fourth idea — were talked about by The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt on Tuesday.
“WR and TE need to be the top priority — especially TE, IMO,” Rosenblatt posted to X.
“(Yes, they also need RT, DT and another S.) The Jets need a safety valve for Fields, and ideally good blockers at the position too. Depending on cost I'd frankly consider a trade for Dallas Goedert (solid pass catcher, good blocker) and (Las Vegas Raiders tight end) Michael Mayer is intriguing (only 23) though bringing back Tyler Conklin (and pairing him with another TE) wouldn't be a bad idea either. If they don't sign a TE of note, we're in the Tyler Warren zone.”
Of the guys mentioned by Rosenblatt, Mayer is the least known.
Selected at No. 35 overall out of Notre Dame in the 2023 draft by the Raiders, Mayer is entering year three of his four-year, $9.3 million rookie deal and represents a cap hit of $2.5 million in 2025.
Mayer has tallied 48 catches, 460 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns for the Raiders thus far in his career. His age would make him enticing to a Jets front office focused on acquiring young talent to build around at the moment.
Keep an eye on Mayer if and when the Jets cut ties with Conklin.
