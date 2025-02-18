Jets Linked To $150 Million Star To Keep Davante Adams In New York
The New York Jets recently cut ties with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It seems like Rodgers' favorite wide receiver, Davante Adams, could be headed out the door beside him, whether that's because the Jets cut him to save money or because he requests his way out of town.
Derek Praschak of The Jet Press recently suggested the Jets could hold onto Adams under one condition. Praschak believes they need to bring in his former college quarterback, Derek Carr, to replace Aaron Rodgers.
"Adams showed outstanding professionalism during a tumultuous 2024 campaign, while simultaneously proving he still had plenty left in the tank with 67 receptions for 854 yards in just 11 games with the Jets," Praschak wrote. "With a new culture being instilled, Adams would be a good veteran to keep around to promote said culture. He wants to play for a contender, though. He may even want to follow Rodgers if the future Hall of Famer opts not to retire.
"It doesn't seem very plausible that the Jets will be able to convince Adams to stay. There may be one way, however. One quarterback linked to the Jets’ search is Adams’ former teammate, Derek Carr. While Carr isn’t Aaron Rodgers, he might be good enough to keep the Jets in the playoff race late in the season. His presence could also help persuade Adams to stay."
There's a chance that the Jets have already made up their mind and decided to cut Adams to save some money.
This idea of adding Carr doesn't make too much sense. If New York cut Rodgers because he was too expensive and it wanted to turn the page to a new era of football, why would the Jets trade for a more expensive, yet worse quarterback?
It could help keep Adams in town, but holding onto Rodgers would have done that too.
