Jets Could Sign Former No. 1 Overall Pick, Says ESPN Writer
The New York Jets' next move could solidify their defensive front.
New general manager Darren Mougey has focused on injecting the Jets with youth, but perhaps he would make an exception for a three-time Pro Bowler playing a position of need for Gang Green.
ESPN's Rich Cimini linked this player to the Jets on Tuesday.
"The Jets are showing their aggressive side, signing (Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner) last week to mega contract extensions, so it will be interesting to see if they continue that approach into the preseason," Cimini wrote. "There are a handful of high-profile free agents still available, especially at positions of need. One of those positions is edge rusher, with Jadeveon Clowney ... still on the market. The Jets have been averse to adding players in the over-30 age group, but it might make sense to add a seasoned vet on a team-friendly deal. They're thin on the defensive line."
Clowney, the 32-year-old former No. 1 overall pick (2014), could help the Jets. With 58 career sacks, 409 tackles, and 15 forced fumbles across stints with the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and Carolina Panthers, Clowney has performed at a high level during his entire career.
Despite the Jets' reluctance to sign older players, Clowney's 2023 performance (9.5 sacks) demonstrated that he can still dominate, and he remains durable, having appeared in 14 games last season and all 17 games in 2023. A cost-effective, one-year deal wouldn't prevent the Jets from continuing to build for the future.
