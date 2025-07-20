Jets Could Sign First-Rounder Released By Seahawks
The New York Jets’ tight end position is a question mark heading into the 2025 season.
With the team leaning heavily on rookie Mason Taylor to produce, and with limited proven options beyond Taylor, a new player has suddenly emerged on the market who could legitimately help the Jets.
According to NFL.com, the Seattle Seahawks have released Noah Fant, a 2019 first-round pick. Originally drafted by the Denver Broncos, Fant was part of the 2022 trade that sent quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver. During his time with Seattle, Fant played in 48 of 51 possible games, amassing 130 catches for 1,400 yards and five touchdowns. Before that, he tallied 10 touchdown receptions in three seasons with the Broncos.
Fant, a product of Iowa’s esteemed tight end pipeline, brings durability and the ability to create mismatches with his athleticism and receiving skills. His release appears tied to Seattle’s confidence in younger options like second-year tight end A.J. Barner and rookie Elijah Arroyo.
The Jets have reason to consider Fant. While Taylor shows a ton of promise, expecting a rookie to carry the load is a gamble, especially in a high-pressure market like New York. Veterans Jeremy Ruckert and Stone Smartt are serviceable, but neither has consistently delivered dynamic playmaking.
Adding Fant could provide a reliable target for Justin Fields and a safety valve for a passing game looking to prove a lot of people wrong. Fant’s proven versatility would add a new dimension, though the Jets would need to weigh the cost of a trade and his fit within their salary framework.
Other teams might offer Fant a clearer path to a starring role, but for a Jets squad aiming to battle in 2025, his experience and skill set make him an enticing option. If the price is right, New York should strongly consider making a move.
More NFL: Jets Draft Target? New York Wants Texas Longhorns Stud, Writer Hints