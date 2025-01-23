Jets Could Sign Former No. 1 Overall Pick To Fill Quarterback Vacancy
The New York Jets are hoping to enter a new dawn under new head coach Aaron Glenn; could a new starting quarterback also be part of the equation?
We still don’t know what Aaron Rodgers is going to do, and a decision isn’t necessarily arriving soon.
The Jets need to be prepared with plans A, B, and C in the event that Rodgers decides to retire or play elsewhere in 2025.
Suprisingly, one of New York’s best options at QB next season could be a former No. 1 overall selection in the NFL draft who has had an up-and-down career: Jameis Winston.
Winston’s 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns was somewhat of a microcosm of his career: a mixed bag filled with moments of brilliance but marred by turnovers.
Winston took over as Cleveland’s starter in October after Deshaun Watson lost his season to a torn Achilles. From the jump, Winston excelled, executing a 334-yard, three-touchdown masterclass in an upset win over the Baltimore Ravens. Winston followed that up with impressive performances in subsequent weeks against the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Winston’s play declined as the season wore on, however, just as his career leveled off significantly after a record-breaking first couple of years. By Week 15, Winston had thrown enough interceptions to receive a benching from Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson became Cleveland’s starter.
Despite his propensity to throw picks, Winston’s still a valuable commodity on the free agent QB market, where the Jets could very well be shopping this offseason.
On Thursday, Pro Football Focus ranked Winston the No. 4 free agent QB behind Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, and Russell Wilson.
“Winston injected some life into the league’s worst offense, previously led by one of the league’s worst quarterbacks, in a backup role for the Browns, leading to a breakout season for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was acquired in the offseason from the Denver Broncos and extended to a deal that now looks like a major bargain,” PFF said.
“He is who we thought he was: a true gunslinger who is just as likely to keep his team in a game as take them out of it.”
On Wednesday, NFL.com’s Nick Shook noted Winston’s value by including Winston on a six-player list of free agent quarterbacks whose 2024 teams shouldn’t let them hit the open market. Shook also acknowledged that Winston is turnover-prone.
“At one point during Winston's stint as starter, some believed he was playing himself out of Cleveland's price range to retain him after the conclusion of his one-year deal, but as we could all foresee happening, the turnover-prone vet ended up making enough mistakes to lose his job and likely bring that price back down.”
“If (the Browns) swing a deal for a veteran like Kirk Cousins, consider Winston's career in Cleveland over. But if they don't, and instead stand pat before using a draft pick on a quarterback, it would behoove them to stick with a known quantity like Winston.”
Winston proved early in his career that he can throw for massive yardage and manufacture touchdowns. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Winston became the youngest player to pass for 40 touchdowns, the youngest player to pass for 3,000 yards, and the youngest player to pass for 4,000 yards.
Now 31, Winston remains a talented arm and has also developed into a charismatic leader.
In a world where Rodgers leaves town, the Jets could turn to Winston.
