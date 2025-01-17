Jets' Aaron Rodgers' Decision Not Coming Soon: 'I'm Going To Take Some Time'
Is New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers going to play in the NFL next season?
It’s a question that Rodgers is currently mulling himself, and from the looks of it, he won’t be rushing into a decision anytime soon.
Rodgers spoke publicly on Thursday for the first time since his season ended. The future Hall of Famer appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and discussed several topics, not least of all his own future with the Jets.
Rodgers told McAfee and Co. that he’s spoken with the Jets’ front office already this offseason and told ownership how he’s going to approach his decision about 2025.
"As far as my own decision, I told them I'm going to take some time," Rodgers said, per NFL.com’s Eric Edholm. "They haven't even made a decision on the GM or a coach yet. Once that happens, then that'll take us to the next step which is a conversation, I'm assuming, with whoever that individual is."
Rodgers didn’t shed any light on the possibility of him playing for another team that isn’t the Jets, but he sure didn’t rule out the idea, either.
Ultimately, it sounds like Rodgers is waiting to see if a return to New York makes sense for him based on the Jets' next head coach and GM. Presumably, if Rodgers doesn’t vibe with who New York hires, he’ll then make a decision about whether to play elsewhere or retire.
Rodgers doesn’t sound like a player who is actively looking elsewhere before he sees what the Jets do, which one could interpret as a sign that returning to New York would be the ideal outcome for Rodgers if the team’s able to bring in a favorable staff.
ESPN’s Rich Cimini also reported on Rodgers’ McAfee appearance on Thursday.
“He made it sound like the incoming leadership tandem, not owner Woody Johnson, will determine whether he's back in 2025,” Cimini said.
"I think everybody understands that it's going to come down to a GM and a coach and myself and whether we all want to do a dance together or if it's not in the cards," Rodgers said, per Cimini.
Hearing all of this, one naturally begins to wonder who Rodgers would prefer to see the Jets hire. Aaron Glenn of the Detroit Lions? Brian Flores of the Minnesota Vikings?
There’s zero indication that New York’s brass will be consulting with Rodgers amid the Jets’ head coach search. Notably, New York hasn’t conducted an interview with ex-Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with Rodgers in Green Bay.
