Jets Could Still Pull Off Huge Trade To Reunite Justin Fields With College WR
The New York Jets came into the 2025 NFL Draft with a need for a wide receiver, but it wasn't likely they would use one of their top draft selections on one. They needed to fill holes at offensive tackle and tight end a lot more, so wide receiver may have to wait.
Following selections of Armand Membou in round 1 and Mason Taylor in round 2, all eyes turned to the Jets taking a wide receiver in round 3, but they didn't opt to draft one until the fourth round. Even then, the Jets opted to take a speed-first pass catcher out of Georgia.
With this in mind, the Jets could still use a talented wide receiver heading into next season.
There have been rumors of the Jets being interested in trading for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave ever since the Jets signed Justin Fields. Fields and Olave were a dynamic duo at Ohio State before the two parted ways in the NFL. Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was also a piece of the Buckeyes' high-powered offense with Fields and Olave. A trade for the Saints wide out would reunite all three in New York.
While the Saints also need wide receivers, there's a chance they're willing to part ways with Olave for the right price. New Orleans isn't in the position to win now, so having a win now receiver like Olave wouldn't particularly be a huge benefit for them like it would be for the Jets.
New York would need to part ways with some draft capital in 2026 to land the star, but it would be well worth it.
