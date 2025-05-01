Jets' Breece Hall Linked To Super Bowl Contender In Trade

Jets Country

East Rutherford, NJ October 1, 2023 Drue Tranquill of the Chiefs misses Breece Hall of the Jets as he runs the ball in the second half. The New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 1, 2023.
The New York Jets have been rumored to be interested in trading their starting running back, Breece Hall, for the last few weeks, but no deal has seemed anywhere close to getting done. Still, the idea of trading Hall could make sense given the depth the Jets have at the position.

There are a lot of teams that could use running back depth this season, including one of the top teams in the entire league.

David Latham of Last Word on Sports recently suggested the Jets could trade Hall to the reigning AFC champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

"The Kansas City Chiefs have not featured a true three-down back since the peak Kareem Hunt days. While they’ve managed to get by with Isiah Pacheco handling starting duties, this team could use a true three-down threat," Latham wrote. "Head coach Andy Reid used to be notorious for turning his starting running backs into unstoppable forces, but he hasn’t had the talent to execute his vision over the past few years. That could change with a Breece Hall trade, as the former second-round pick has 2,000-yard potential in this offense."

Adding Hall beside Isiah Pacheco would be a huge addition for the Chiefs. Pacheco runs with a lot of aggression, so it's a bit more likely he gets injured than the average back, too. Having Hall beside him would take some of the stress off his shoulders and give the Chiefs a capable replacement in case Pacheco goes down again.

It's not a guarantee the Jets explore the idea of trading Hall, but if they do, the Chiefs could make a lot of sense.

