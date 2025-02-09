Jets Could Target 4-Time Pro Bowler If Aaron Rodgers Leaves
We finally should have an answer on the future of Aaron Rodgers in New York soon.
Over the last few weeks, there's been plenty of chatter about the New York Jets future Hall of Fame quarterback. Rodgers is someone who clearly can still play, but will it be for the Jets in 2025? He hasn't announced whether or not he is going to retire this offseason, but he did have 28 touchdown passes and looked good down the stretch.
If he wants to continue his career, it wouldn't be shocking to see him play at a high level for another year. Anything could happen at this point. What if the Jets were to move on? There won't be too many options available, but ESPN's Rich Cimini suggested that four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins could be a "short-term option."
"(Rick Spielman's) presence in the front office is sure to spark Kirk Cousins speculation," Cimini said. "As the Minnesota Vikings' GM, Spielman signed Cousins to a huge free agent deal in 2018. Cousins, who enjoyed his most productive years in Minnesota, is likely to be cut or traded by the Atlanta Falcons in the coming weeks. If the Jets move on from Rodgers, Cousins, 36, could be a short-term option."
Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons but didn't make it through the season as the team's starter. He didn't seem to be at full strength and it would be be shocking to see him available this offseason.
