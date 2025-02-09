Surprise AFC Team Called Top Destination For Jets' Davante Adams
The New York Jets made a huge move during the 2024 campaign.
New York wanted to add more offensive firepower and went out and acquired Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders. An offense featuring Adams, Aaron Rodgers, and Garrett Wilson showed some flashes when all together in 2024, but things didn’t work out overall for the team.
Now, Adams’ future in New York is up in the air. He has a massive cap hit for the next two seasons if his contract isn’t adjusted. It seems like it will end up being altered this offseason, or he’ll be moved in some capacity.
It was reported that Adams could be open to heading to the West Coast if he does leave New York.
FOX Sports made a list of destinations if he goes out West and has the surprising Los Angeles Chargers as the top potential landing spot.
"Adams would give Herbert a proven player to target on one-on-one balls and a true No. 1 target the QB can lean on,” FOX Sports said. "All the while, McConkey can continue to slip open, and Adams could guide Johnston, who has the talent and frame to be a dangerous receiver…
“They have roughly $63 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. A portion of that money should be allocated toward adding one or two receivers of Adams' caliber. He's exactly what their offense needs.”
Los Angeles finished in last place in the AFC West last season with just five wins. The Chargers brought Jim Harbaugh in and jumped up to 11 wins in 2024 despite some holes, like at receiver. The Chargers surprised some people in 2024. Adding someone like Adams could take them to another level if he becomes available.
