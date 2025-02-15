Jets Could Trade For Lions Backup QB: 'If They Believe In His Talent'
The New York Jets recently hired two ex-Detroit Lions coaches in prominent roles, but will these guys be bringing any players from Detroit along for the ride?
The 2025 Jets will feature Aaron Glenn as head coach and Tanner Engstrand as offensive coordinator. Both men were working under Dan Campbell for the Lions last season in the roles of defensive coordinator and passing game coordinator, respectively.
Engstrand is a brilliant offensive mind, but who will his starting quarterback be in his first season as Jets OC? It’s still unknown, at least to the public.
The lack of an answer at QB1 has led some to speculate on whether Engstrand and Glenn will bring aboard a Lions quarterback to fill New York’s vacancy.
This week, The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt wondered whether Detroit’s backup QB Hendon Hooker could be that guy.
Hooker, who was drafted in 2023, shared backup duties behind Jared Goff with veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater this past season.
Rosenblatt thinks that Engstrand might advocate for acquiring Hooker if he’s high on the former SEC Offensive Player of the Year’s talent.
“(Hooker is) already 27 despite getting drafted in 2023, and he’s barely played in the regular season (nine pass attempts), but this Jets staff is full of former Lions coaches, most importantly Engstrand and Glenn, who have seen plenty of Hooker behind the scenes over the last two years,” Rosenblatt said.
“If they believe in his talent, then it’s conceivable they’d be open to taking a swing at him as an option for 2025. Hooker was solid during the 2024 preseason; of 33 quarterbacks with at least 40 dropbacks, PFF had him graded seventh overall. He completed 65.9 percent of his passes though only threw one touchdown in 44 pass attempts. He finished sixth in EPA per attempt in the preseason too, and rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown.”
Hooker is under contract with the Lions through the 2026 season, so a trade would have to take place for him to switch teams.
