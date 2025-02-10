49ers Could Poach Two Superstars Away From Jets In Massive Roster Shakeup
Most if not all signs point to the San Francisco 49ers offering Brock Purdy a massive contract soon, but what if they don’t?
Some NFL observers believe paying Purdy top-dollar would be a big mistake for San Francisco. FanSided’s John Buhler is one of them.
“Paying (Purdy) top of the market money would be nothing short of asinine,” Buhler wrote on Sunday. “This would ruin the 49ers.”
“When adversity strikes, he goes back to being the quarterback many draft evaluators were so lukewarm on coming out of Iowa State. Even more damning, Purdy has not shown he can elevate to the level of a high-end counterpart in the playoffs.”
Is Buhler onto something?
Interestingly, in a world where the 49ers shocked the National Football League and decided to move on from Purdy, they’d have a future Hall of Fame quarterback waiting in the wings to replace Purdy.
We’re talking about 41-year-old former Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers. The four-time NFL MVP won’t be a New York Jet next season, and if he decides to keep playing, a Purdy-less 49ers squad would surely be the most favorable landing spot.
It’s well-known that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reached out to Rodgers during the 2021 offseason. There is interest there.
For what it’s worth, Rodgers was a Niners fan growing up. Rodgers is from Chico, California, and returning home to finish off his career would be a storybook ending.
There’s also the fact that Rodgers would have a great chance to win another Super Bowl with the 49ers. Do any of the other potential suitors for Rodgers provide that opportunity?
Here’s another twist: Davante Adams, a northern California native, isn’t expected to return to the Jets. What if Adams joined his longtime friend Rodgers in San Francisco next season?
Bringing in a duo of Rodgers and Adams would be a potentially explosive move for the 49ers.
Rodgers might have multiple years of excellent football left in him, and he might be the missing piece that the current San Francisco core needs to get over the hump.
Shanahan’s group is loaded with offensive talent and has been knocking on the door for a few years now, but perhaps an experienced QB is what the Niners have lacked.
With all due respect to Brock Purdy, San Francisco should give serious thought to pivoting away from the Purdy experience and bringing in Rodgers for a two-year title chase, especially if Adams could be along for the ride.
If all went swimmingly, this would have the potential to be a John Elway-Denver Broncos situation in which Rodgers rides off into the sunset with a Super Bowl trophy in his arms.
