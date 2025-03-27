Jets Could Turn Heads With 21-Year-Old Star
The New York Jets have the No. 7 in the upcoming National Football League Draft.
Lately, there has been a lot of chatter about who could end up being a possibility for the team at the spot. If you are in the habit of flipping through numerous mock drafts, you will see names like Tyler Warren or Armand Membou a lot. Warren would give the Jets a big-name tight end prospect while Membou would help improve the offensive line.
There's been chatter about Shedeur Sanders if he drops, but that seems very unlikely but we'll see. Crazier things have happened.
Most of the mock drafts you see at this time of the year aren't from people directly connected to the team on an everyday basis so you have to take them with a grain of salt. While this is the case, it is interesting to hear from the team insiders. ESPN's Rich Cimini dropped the newest episode of "Flight Deck with Rich Cimini" and mentioned Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker as someone to "keep an eye on."
"Another guy to keep an eye on … Jalon Walker, the linebacker from Georgia is a guy to watch for the Jets in the top 10," Cimini said. "He is an off-ball linebacker, but he can rush, he can put his hand in the dirt and rush on third down. The Jets have a couple of good edge rushers in Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald, but you can never have too many edge rushers. Walker is an excellent football player. He’s high character, good leadership … kind of the intangibles that Aaron Glenn is looking for."
Walker is ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the draft class by ESPN. There hasn't been a lot of mock draft buzz linking Walker to the Jets but this mis uch more interesting hearing it from an insider like Cimini. The 21-year-old had 6.5 sacks in 2024 for Georgia and 5 sacks in 2023.