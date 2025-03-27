Jets Fan-Favorite Could Be Next To Leave New York
The New York Jets obviously have had quite a bit of turnover this offseason and that’s an understatement.
The two guys with the biggest names who won’t be back in New York in 2025 are Aaron Rodgers but they aren’t the only ones. DJ Reed left to join the Detroit Lions, Morgan Moses left to join the New England Patriots, Haason Reddick joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other guys like CJ Mosley and Tyron Smith are still available among others.
Clearly, a lot has been done with the Jets and even more could be done. We’re quickly approaching the National Football League Draft and ESPN’s Rich Cimini hinted that the Jets could be open to trading All-Pro Quincy Williams to get draft capital on the "Flight Deck With Rich Cimini" podcast.
"Keep an eye on Quincy Williams," Cimini said. "I wrote about this in my Sunday notes column. He's going into a contract year. My understanding is the previous regime led by Joe Douglas more or less told Williams we'll give you a new contract before the 2025 season starts. An extension basically. I don't know how the new regime feels about Williams but it's quite possible they don't extend him even though he's clearly outperformed his contract...
"He is possibly a tradeable commodity. He is a tradeable commodity. There are teams like Atlanta Falcons -- hello Jeff Ulbrich -- who are looking for speed and maybe would be interested in a guy like Quincy Williams. I'm just saying watch that situation."
The Jets locked up Jamien Sherwood on a new deal already this offseason. It would be great to do the same with Williams but could he have played his final game with the Jets? Hopefully not, but we’ll see what the team plans to do.
