Jets-Cowboys Mock Trade Sends $9 Million Star RB, More To Dallas
The New York Jets have a loaded running back room, headlined by Breece Hall.
Hall is the top back on the roster, but he's on an expiring contract, so his name has been mixed up in a lot of trade rumors. Considering how great Braelon Allen has looked as the second running back in New York, it wouldn't be surprising to see Hall traded.
Mark Morales-Smith of Fantasy Sports OnSi recently predicted the Jets would send Hall and a seventh-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick.
Jets RB Breece Hall would be a perfect fit with the Cowboys
"It seems inevitable that New York Jets running back Breece Hall will, at some point, be moving on from the team without getting that big second contract. Both the player and the team have hinted at this. The Jets are looking to move to a three-man committee, and odds are they are going to be terrible again this year," Morales-Smith wrote. "If they are running a three-man backfield with no intentions of re-signing Hall, then it makes all the sense in the world to trade him before the NFL Trade Deadline once it's clear that the team is going nowhere.
"I think we all know which team is going to go after him. The Dallas Cowboys. Not only do they desperately need a running back, but they also now have an owner who wants to prove that the team will be better without Micah Parsons, and is already talking about flipping picks to get better now. Not only will he be a buyer unless the team completely collapses, but they can probably get him to overpay."
The Cowboys desperately need to add a running back, and Hall would be the perfect option. After saving money on Micah Parsons, the Cowboys would be able to re-sign Hall in the offseason to be their franchise running back.
The Jets have every reason in the world to trade Hall. They're unlikely to re-sign him because of the emergence of Allen and Isaiah Davis. Allen and Davis could take care of the rushing duties in New York, while trading Hall would net the team a solid return of picks. It makes too much sense not to consider the idea.
More NFL: Jets Under Fire For $120 Million Offseason Blockbuster Deal