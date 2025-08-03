Jets Country

Jets-Cowboys Trade Idea Sends Micah Parsons To NY For Massive Haul

Will the Cowboys actually trade Micah Parsons?

Zach Pressnell

Sep 24, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detail view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons recently requested a trade out of Dallas and this news has shook the NFL world.

The New York Jets need to be one of the top teams in the sweepstakes to land him, if the Cowboys ever begin fielding offers. The Jets have a lot of young talent, a new coach, and a new general manager. Adding Parsons to this core could make them very dangerous going forward.

Cory Woodroof of For The Win recently suggested the Cowboys could trade Parsons to the Jets in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2027 fifth-round pick, and defensive end Will McDonald IV.

"The Jets might not seem like the most likely Parsons contender. However, the team could make Parsons the new franchise face and give first-year coach Aaron Glenn another bona fide superstar for his defense," Woodroof wrote. "New York has the draft capital to make something happen and the cap space to make Parsons the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL. Sure, it would probably cost New York one of its best young defensive players, but it'd be worth it for Parsons."

Realistically, the Jets would need to include running back Breece Hall in a trade for Parsons, as the Cowboys desperately need help at running back. The Jets are seemingly ready to part ways with Hall if the price is right, considering they have two talented backs behind him.

Adding Hall in the deal would cut down on some of the draft capital going to the Cowboys, too.

Either way, the Jets are the dream landing spot for the superstar edge rusher. The team is young and hungry. New York could look to make Parsons the highest paid defender in the league while making him the core of the defense moving forward.

Zach Pressnell
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

