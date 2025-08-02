This Jets Rookie Is Key To Justin Fields' Success In NY
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently shared some high praise of New York Jets second-round pick Mason Taylor. Taylor is expected to come in and start at tight end for Aaron Glenn's offense.
“Mason Taylor sticks out to me because I go back to my post-draft notes and just talking to other teams about like the best moves of the offseason, and Mason Taylor came up a few times," Fowler said on a recent episode of the "Boy Green Daily" podcast. "That was great great value in the second round. I think he is going to come in right away as a young but experienced player who can kind of do it all. He can be maybe their best tight end presence they have had in a while.
"The Jets have had some capable tight ends, but they have never had someone with that star potential to put them over the top. I do think he can be that, based on sort of the early returns I have gotten from him and how happy they have been with him."
Taylor is going to be the key for Justin Fields' success in the Jets' offense. Fields is in year one with the Jets and there aren't too many weapons for him to use.
He has Garrett Wilson, who is bound to have a massive year with his college quarterback under center. Wilson is the top target on offense and it's not particularly close.
The running game looks to be the strong suit for this team. They're built behind a young offensive line and a trio of talented running backs. Pair that with Fields' legs and there's quite a dynamic running game here.
But besides Wilson, the Jets don't have much in the air. That's where Taylor will come into play.
Fields has always thrown well to his tight ends, especially in the red zone. In college, he had dynamic weapons out wide, but still found his tight ends for numerous scores. The same can be said for his time in the NFL.
Taylor is going to be the x-factor for Fields during his tenure with the Jets.
More NFL: Blockbuster Jets Mock Trade Brings Micah Parsons To NY For Loaded Return