Jets Cut Rookie; Shake Up Roster With New CB
The New York Jets clearly aren’t done adjusting this roster quite yet and made another move on Sunday.
New York reportedly waived rookie punter Kai Kroeger already and claimed former Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins cornerback Ryan Cooper off waivers, as shared by team reporter Eric Allen.
"The Jets claimed CB Ryan Cooper off waivers and released rookie P Kai Kroeger," Allen said. "Cooper, who signed with the Dolphins in late May, was initially a Miami waiver claim in February. An undrafted rookie out of Oregon State, who signed with the Baltimore after the 2024 draft, Cooper joined the Ravens' practice squad after being waived before the start of last season. Cooper then spent time on Seattle's practice squad, was signed to a reserve/futures contact and was waived in February.
"Kroeger (6-3, 213) played the last five seasons at South Carolina and averaged 44.6 yards per punt, the second most in school history. His 265 career punts are a school record and the fifth most in SEC history. led the SEC with 62 punts in the 2023 season and his 2,675 yards in the '22 season led the conference when he earned first-team All-America honors."
Cooper played in one game for the Ravens last season and now will compete for a role on the Jets' roster.
The Jets' punter room now only features Austin McNamara, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"Jets roster moves: Waived P Kai Kroeger and claimed CB Ryan Cooper on waivers from the Dolphins," Cimini said. "It leaves Austin McNamara as the only punter in camp."