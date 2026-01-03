Jets Star May Have Played Final Snap In New York

The New York Jets will face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and will do so without the services of star running back Breece Hall.

ESPN's Rich Cimini reported on Saturday that Hall has been downgraded to out for the Week 18 contest due to a knee injury.

"Jets injury update: RB Breece Hall (knee) and CB Brandon Stephens (neck) have been downgraded to out for tomorrow against the Bills," Cimini wrote. "Has Hall played his last game with the Jets? He’s a pending UFA. Jets will try to retain him, but Hall may want to test the market. Jets have franchise and transition tags at their disposal."

The Jets star is going to be a free agent

Hall is far and away the most intriguing pending free agent on the Jets' roster. The 24-year-old is a clear weapon on offense. He had 1,065 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, 36 catches, 350 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown on the season. That's good for 1,415 total yards from scrimmage on the season for Hall, which is the 12th-best mark in the league.

Hall enters Week 18 ahead of guys like Saquon Barkley, Travis Etienne, D'Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Ja'Marr Chase, among many others, in total scrimmage yards.

He will be a free agent at the end of the season and his role with the team for the future has been the subject of a lot of noise this season. Before the campaign even began, trade rumors picked up around Hall. The same was true around the trade deadline. The Jets have enough salary cap space that they could realistically re-sign him to whatever he'll get in the open market. But, will the Jets do so? Cimini noted that Hall may want to test the market, but it is important to note that the Jets hold the control still due to the franchise tag.

If Hall has played his last game with the franchise, that's because New York would've let him walk in that scenario. If the Jets want him back, they have the power to get a deal done.

