Jets-49ers Called Potential QB Trade Partners
The New York Jets have their starting quarterback for the 2025 season in Justin Fields and a dependable backup in Tyrod Taylor.
Frankly, the Jets don't need to make another move, but that hasn't stopped speculation from popping up. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox shared a column highlighting quarterbacks on trade block with landing spots that could make sense. One quarterback that made the list was Mac Jones of the San Francisco 49ers and Knox mentioned the Jets as a fit.
"The Jets could have interest in Jones since they don't have a long-term QB plan in place—aside from their flier on Justin Fields, who is currently injured," Knox said. "Jones' skill set wouldn't match those of Fields and Taylor. However, he could provide something similar to (Jared Goff), who was coached by Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand in Detroit.
"The Los Angeles Rams don't have a successor to Matthew Stafford in place, and Jones could be a strong candidate for that role. He doesn't possess Stafford's raw arm strength, but when at his best, Jones has shown impressive accuracy and timing. Those traits would mesh with a Sean McVay spacing-based offense that is quite similar to Shanahan's conceptually. Top Potential Suitors: Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets."
This is an idea that arguably doesn't make much sense. Fields is under contract his year and next and is just 26 years old. Jones is also 26 years old and outside of his rookie year with the New England Patriots in 2021 has struggled. The Jets don't need another backup with Taylor in town and Fields has significantly higher upside at the same age. No need to make a deal.