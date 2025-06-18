Jets Second-Rounder Facing ‘Make-Or-Break’ Season
The New York Jets have one of the most talented running backs in the National Football League.
That’s a lofty take, but is the truth when it comes to Breece Hall. He’s had a long offseason full of trade rumors and speculation, but he is still in New York and isn’t going anywhere in the near future.
The Jets have built a roster that could thrive in the running game with Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis along with Justin Fields and an improved offensive line.
Hall is just 24 years old and will be a free agent at the end of the season. Whether he’s with New York in 2026 or somewhere else, it’s going to be a big year for him. Because of this, Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman called him New York’s top “make-or-break” candidate for the 2025 season.
"New York Jets: RB Breece Hall," Wasserman said. "Hall has been the subject of criticism and trade rumors this offseason. Head coach Aaron Glenn recently shot the latter down, but Hall still needs a bounce-back campaign to secure a long-term future in New York.
"He earned a career-low 62.0 PFF overall grade last season, though much of that seemed to stem from a lack of focus. Hall fumbled six times and dropped eight passes. There is a chance that he is a dynamic playmaker in a new offense, but there may be an equal chance that 2025 is his last season in New York."
Hall had 1,359 total yards from scrimmage in 2024 and 1,585 yards from scrimmage in 2023. Expect a big year from him in 2025.
