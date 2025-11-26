Jets Headed Towards Unwanted NFL Defensive Record

The New York Jets have played 11 games so far this season and surprisingly have just one takeaway to show for it.

New York hasn't recorded an interception yet this season. In fact, New York actually became the first team in league history to fail to record a single interception around the first 11 games of a season. The Jets have recovered one fumble this season. That is it. New York is in last place in the league right now in turnover differential at -13. To put this into context, the current record for fewest takeaways in a season is seven from the San Francisco 49ers in 2018. The Jets are on pace to smash that.

On the bright side, the Jets aren't turning the ball over much. The Jets have just 14 turnovers, but they aren't bringing in any to offset that number. In comparison, the Minnesota Vikings are just ahead of the Jets with a -12 differential. For them, they have nine takeaways and 21 turnovers. The Jets have one takeaway and 14 turnovers.

Jets All-Pro Quincy Williams was asked about the surprising turnover numbers on Tuesday and unsurprisingly didn't have a clear answer on why it's the case.

New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) drops back on defense during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I can't really answer that because it's something that we talk about every day, it's something that we work on in practice and stuff," Williams said. "We do see those visions of us doing it in the game, it just hasn't gone our way. It's just us being more cautious on those things and also we have players that are more aggressive too, though."

At the end of the day, there is a bit of luck component to a turnover. You can stuff a team on defense, but you also have to be in the right place at the right time to haul in an interception rather than just tipping it away, for example.

The ball hasn't rolled the Jets' way this season. It's somewhat surprising to see but it's just another story for the 2025 Jets. The defense has actually been pretty good recently, but that doesn't always mean turnovers, and it hasn't for the Jets.

