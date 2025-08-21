Jets Cut Ties With 27-Year-Old DT After Pair of Big Trades
The New York Jets had a horrible season in 2024. They went through a few head coaches and struggled across the board, even though they fully committed to winning by adding Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams to the roster.
Once the offseason hit, the Jets were in for a complete roster overhaul. Rodgers found himself cut in favor of the much younger Justin Fields. Fields hasn't look great at times in camp, so this decision may come back to bite New York. They also cut ties with Adams.
New York added a defensive-minded head coach in Aaron Glenn. Glenn was previously the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions before being stolen by the Jets to head coach the team.
Under Glenn, the Jets are going to look to build a strong defense, which could be seen with their decision to swing two trades on Wednesday night. The Jets landed a deal for Minnesota Vikings veteran defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. They also acquired Jowon Briggs, a 23-year-old defensive tackle from the Cleveland Browns.
There was no room for Phidarian Mathis on the roster
Adding the young talent in Briggs as well as the veteran option in Phillips will shore up the defensive line for Glenn's unit. But with two defensive tackles coming to town, it was likely that the Jets would cut ties with one of the players at that position already on their roster.
On Thursday morning, Jets reporter Rich Cimini announced that New York had cut ties with Phidarian Mathis in the corresponding move to these two trades. Mathis, a former second-round pick out of Alabama, was claimed by the Jets last winter after the Washington Commanders waived him.
Mathis seems to have a lot of talent, but it's never clicked at the NFL level. He recorded 17 tackles and a pass defended in 12 games for the Commanders. He never appeared in a game for the Jets.
This trio of moves makes the Jets better right now and in the long run. New York's defensive line is better going forward than it was a week ago.
