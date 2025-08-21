Jets Country

Jets Cut Ties With 27-Year-Old DT After Pair of Big Trades

Phidarian Mathis is on the move...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (97) celebrates a defense stop during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (97) celebrates a defense stop during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets had a horrible season in 2024. They went through a few head coaches and struggled across the board, even though they fully committed to winning by adding Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams to the roster.

Once the offseason hit, the Jets were in for a complete roster overhaul. Rodgers found himself cut in favor of the much younger Justin Fields. Fields hasn't look great at times in camp, so this decision may come back to bite New York. They also cut ties with Adams.

New York added a defensive-minded head coach in Aaron Glenn. Glenn was previously the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions before being stolen by the Jets to head coach the team.

Under Glenn, the Jets are going to look to build a strong defense, which could be seen with their decision to swing two trades on Wednesday night. The Jets landed a deal for Minnesota Vikings veteran defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. They also acquired Jowon Briggs, a 23-year-old defensive tackle from the Cleveland Browns.

There was no room for Phidarian Mathis on the roster

New York Jets defensive tackle Phidarian Mathi
Jul 23, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (98) warms up during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

Adding the young talent in Briggs as well as the veteran option in Phillips will shore up the defensive line for Glenn's unit. But with two defensive tackles coming to town, it was likely that the Jets would cut ties with one of the players at that position already on their roster.

On Thursday morning, Jets reporter Rich Cimini announced that New York had cut ties with Phidarian Mathis in the corresponding move to these two trades. Mathis, a former second-round pick out of Alabama, was claimed by the Jets last winter after the Washington Commanders waived him.

Mathis seems to have a lot of talent, but it's never clicked at the NFL level. He recorded 17 tackles and a pass defended in 12 games for the Commanders. He never appeared in a game for the Jets.

This trio of moves makes the Jets better right now and in the long run. New York's defensive line is better going forward than it was a week ago.

More NFL: Jets Predicted To Land Justin Fields Replacement In Unexpected Way

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News