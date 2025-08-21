Jets Predicted To Land Justin Fields Replacement In Unexpected Way
The New York Jets went all in on Justin Fields as the team's next franchise quarterback this offseason. They signed Fields to a two-year deal and opted out of selecting a quarterback in the NFL Draft or signing one in free agency.
But if this season doesn't go well for New York, there's a chance Fields is one and done for the Jets.
ESPN's Field Yates recently put together a 2026 NFL mock draft and predicted the Jets would trade up to the No. 2 overall pick to select South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers. The trade would move the Jets from No. 4 to No. 2 in a deal with the New York Giants.
Is Justin Fields going to be one and done in New York?
"With Jaxson Dart in waiting, the Giants aren't likely to be drafting a first-round QB next April. But the Jets could absolutely be in that mix, so I could see these MetLife Stadium roommates making a deal in this scenario, with the Jets moving up from No. 4 to No. 2," Yates wrote. "The Giants, meanwhile, could pick up extra premium picks and still be in position to land either the best or second-best non-QB in the class.
"A bottom-five record this season -- which would be the case if the order plays out like this -- would mean Justin Fields isn't a lock to start in 2026. This would be an opportunity to get a franchise QB. Sellers is a huge and powerful thrower who made massive strides in his game in 2024. His escapability from pressure in the pocket is a true X factor; some plays on his tape show shades of Josh Allen. His best moments are jaw-dropping, and his overall mobility is superb."
Sellers has all the raw talent that scouts look for in a quarterback. He's very mobile with a huge arm. If he can show some improvements with his accuracy and decision making this fall, the talented South Carolina signal caller could land at the top of the first round.
If the Jets are selecting in the top five picks, as this mock draft predicts, there's a good chance that Fields struggled tremendously. The Ohio State product hasn't looked great in camp and if he struggles through the regular season, the Jets will likely look to move on from him in the offseason.
