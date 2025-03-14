Jets Dodge Expensive Bullet As Cooper Kupp Signs $45 Million Deal With Seahawks
Recently, the Los Angeles Rams released veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp and signed ex-New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams. With the Jets releasing Adams, they were quickly linked to Kupp in free agency.
After a few days of free agency, Kupp has finally made his decision, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. The 31-year-old has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle adds Kupp to a depleted wide receiver room following the release of Tyler Lockett and the trade of DK Metcalf.
In most situations, this would be seen as a huge whiff by the Jets. At the end of the day, New York has a very depleted wide receiver room, so Kupp would have been a much-needed addition. But the Jets may have dodged a bullet at this price tag.
It's unlikely New York was willing to approach a deal anywhere close to the $50 million range. Kupp was the best pass catcher in the league in 2021, but he's failed to reach 1,000 yards in a season ever since. There's no doubt he still has some gas left in the tank, but giving an aging veteran $15 million a year isn't something the Jets seem to be interested in.
It's much more likely that New York looks to upgrade its pass catchers in the NFL Draft. Players like Tetairoa McMillan and Tyler Warren could catch the Jets' interest in the first round. Players like Emeka Egbuka and Tre Harris could be potential second round picks.
Either way, the Jets may have dodged a bullet by missing out on Kupp. Only time will tell.
