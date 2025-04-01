Jets Don't Sound Fully Committed To 23-Year-Old Star
The New York Jets have some really exciting young talent on this roster right now.
Since the 2024 National Football League season came to an end, there has been a lot of chatter about Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson. They've developed into stars at their respective positions and both are eligible for contract extensions now.
There is another guy from that draft class who has become almost forgotten, though. Running back Breece Hall was taken in the 2022 NFL Draft as well and is younger than both Gardner and Wilson at 23 years old. Both Gardner and Wilson are 24 years old.
Hall is someone worth building around as well but he hasn't gotten the same level of coverage as the other two. He had 1,359 yards from scrimmage in 2024 and 1,585 yards from scrimmage in 2023. Last year, he had 876 rushing yards in 16 games to go along with 57 catches for 483 yards. In 2023, he had 994 yards on the ground and 76 catches for 591 receiving yards.
He's just 23 years old and has shown flashes that he can be one of the more dynamic backs in the league. Hall took a slight step back in 2024 in a year that was more pass-heavy overall, but there's no reason to think he can't be a big piece in 2025.
While this is the case, head coach Aaron Glenn made a somewhat interesting comment about him and the running back room overall on Sunday. ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that Glenn said Hall is mentally in a good place, but the team has three running backs.
"Interesting answer from Glenn on Breece Hall, who admittedly struggled at time last season," Cimini shared. "Glenn: 'I think, mentally, he's in a good place, but I would say that we have three running backs on this team that we're going to utilize as much as possible.' Hall is used to being the featured RB. Sounds like (Braelon Allen) and (Isaiah Davis) will be factors."
It's obviously good to have multiple options. Take a look at the Detroit Lions for example. Both Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery have thrived in a system that features them both in different ways playing to their strengths.
Hall has been the clear-cut No. 1 running back for the Jets over the last few years but it sounds like that could at least be somewhat changing ahead of the 2025 season. This is just one comment that could absolutely be being overanalyzed. But, it is interesting at the very least.
Glenn talked about other guys -- like Wilson -- and was more open about getting them the ball as much as possible. What are the Jets going to do with the running back room?
More NFL: Jets GM Makes Clear Statement Involving Justin Fields