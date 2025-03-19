Jets Draft Day Trade Idea With Bears Lands 1,451-Yard Weapon For Justin Fields
The New York Jets don't have a premium first-round draft pick, but there are still lots of interesting things they could do at number-seven overall.
Entering the 2025 season, the Jets have a mostly clean slate. New head coach, new general manager, new starting quarterback. But to help out the latter, they'd be wise to upgrade certain areas of the offense.
Justin Fields, the Chicago Bears' 2021 first-round pick, signed a two-year, $40 million deal to be the Jets' new signal-caller. He's still yet to prove he can be a starter on a winning team, but he's had some electric rushing seasons and some good wins here and there.
If the Jets are looking for a value play, they may be able to land a top weapon for Fields in the first round while still trading back three spots and acquiring extra draft capital in the process.
In a recent mock draft, Pro Football Network predicted that the Jets would trade the seventh pick to the Bears for the number-10 selection and more, then draft Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, who had an incredible 2024 season.
"Considering the New York Jets’ defense and offensive line are regarded as above average, it could be in their best interest to add another weapon for new QB Justin Fields," the author wrote.
"Tyler Warren is a terrific receiving tight end, but he’s also a capable and willing blocker. A duo of Garrett Wilson and Warren could cause serious trouble for opposing secondaries, especially when Fields escapes the pocket and starts scrambling."
Warren, 22, had 1,233 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns this past season, then added 218 rushing yards and four TDs on the ground. He'd be a perfect safety blanket for Fields, and regardless of whether or not he got any carries, he could help the Jets' burgeoning run game with his physicality.
There's a lot to like about the idea of acquiring Warren, and ditto to the idea of trading back a few spots and still nabbing a player the Jets likely would consider with the seventh pick.
More NFL: Eagles-Jets Trade Idea Sends 1st-Round Pick, Pro Bowler To Philadelphia