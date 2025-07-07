Jets Drop Challenge For Superstar CB Sauce Gardner
The New York Jets are fortunate to have arguably the top overall cornerback in football in Sauce Gardner.
It’s not typical to see a guy land First-Team All-Pro honors in their first two seasons. That’s what Gardner did, though. The Jets are set at the position and ESPN’s Rich Cimini shared a challenge defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has for the star corner.
"When new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks met Gardner for the first time at the beginning of the offseason, he challenged the star cornerback to raise his game to a new level," Cimini said. "Perhaps he noticed some slippage last season after a historic start to his career. Or maybe he was just pushing buttons, which coaches do even with their best players. Whatever the reason, his message connected...
"Wilks called Gardner one of the best at his position, but he wants more consistency. He wants him to be "dominant" on a week-to-week basis, maximizing his length (6-foot-3), long arms (33½ inches) and speed (4.41 seconds in the 40-yard dash). 'He's very gifted, and I told him, 'Sometimes your greatest strength is your greatest weakness,' Wilks said. 'He's a guy that sometimes at 85%, he's still better than everybody around him. So his thing is -- and I told him, 'compete against yourself.' That's where he has to get better, which he will.'"
Gardner is just 24 years old and arguably seems like the perfect player to hand an early contract extension to so the Jets don't have to think about the No. 1 cornerback position for years to come.