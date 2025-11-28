Jets Insider Leaves Door Open For Reunion With Unpopular Veteran

The New York Jets have been one of the worst teams in football this season, so it appears as though they're headed for a long and stressful rebuild over the next few seasons.

The Jets kicked this rebuild off by trading a few key players like Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. As a result, they were able to land a lot of draft capital in the coming years. These two moves were controversial, but they could pay off down the road.

Going forward, the Jets have a few huge decisions to make. When the season ends, the Jets are going to need to address their top free agents. They're going to need to find some stars in the 2026 NFL Draft. There's even a chance they look to make more trades. But it's free agency that could be the most impactful for their future.

Jets insider Brian Costello of the New York Post recently discussed veteran defensive lineman Micheal Clemons' upcoming free agency. While many Jets fans would likely prefer Clemons to leave town this offseason, Costello doesn't see it as a guarantee.

Micheal Clemons should be headed to a new team in 2026

Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons (72) on the sideline in the fourth quarter game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"They wouldn’t, would they? I’m sure Jets fans are hoping to see Clemons depart, but I wouldn’t say it is a sure thing," Costello wrote. "The coaches like Clemons. That is apparent with how much he plays each week. If they can bring him back on the cheap, I bet they would."

Clemons was one of the worst players on the Jets defense for the first half of the season. He's not well-liked by the fans because he doesn't make a huge impact and some argue that his motor isn't very relentless. As a result, the fanbase likely wants him gone.

But the coaching staff seems to like the veteran. He's also bound to be affordable to re-sign in the offseason. To add to his case, Clemons is also familiar with the Jets defense.

It's hard to predict whether the team will re-sign Clemons this winter, but it wouldn't be shocking if they brought him back.

