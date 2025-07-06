Jets Building Block Worth Brand New Contract
Training camp is just a few weeks away and it arguably is the perfect time to hand out contract extensions for the New York Jets.
Recently, cornerback Sauce Garnder has been the most talked about young guy on the roster but Garrett Wilson is equally deserving of a contract extension. In fact, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton called Wilson New York's "most promising" building block.
"For now, Garrett Wilson is still on his rookie deal, though the New York Jets could give him a pay raise within the next few months. He's earned it," Moton said. "Despite the Jets' unstable quarterback situation, Wilson racked up 1,042-plus receiving yards in each of his three seasons, catching passes from Zach Wilson, Mike White, Joe Flacco, Chris Streveler, Trevor Siemian, Tim Boyle, Tyrod Taylor and Aaron Rodgers.
"Wilson will reunite with his former Ohio State teammate, Justin Fields, who signed a two-year deal with the Jets. If they can rekindle chemistry from their collegiate years, Wilson could post receiving numbers that are indicative of his true production ceiling. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt believes Wilson could set franchise records in targets and receptions this year."
Wilson had a great 2024 season despite the drama involving Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers. He had career-highs in receptions (101), receiving yards (1,104), and touchdowns (7). He's just 24 years old. If the Jets could land both Wilson and Gardner to contract extensions before the 2025 season, they would be in a better position than many. Having arguably the No. 1 corner in the game and a top 10/20 receiver inked to long-term deals would be better than most teams.