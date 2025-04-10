Jets Dubbed 'Worst Fit' For Intriguing Star Quarterback
The New York Jets have a very intriguing decision to make when they land on the clock at pick No. 7 in the NFL Draft. The Jets will likely have to choose between multiple potential star players, including a polarizing quarterback.
Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently dubbed the Jets as one of the worst fits for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the upcoming NFL Draft.
"The New York Jets might not be in the quarterback market after signing Justin Fields in free agency. However, Fields isn't a proven starter, and they can easily get out of his contract after the 2025 campaign," Sobleski wrote. "The real issue is about building a team with an aligned vision. Selecting Sanders would immediately qualify as organizational failure by the Jets."
"The Jets absolutely should draft a developmental quarterback to push Fields and possibly give them a long-term option if the 26-year-old doesn't develop as hoped. However, Fields and Sanders have diametrically opposed skill sets. If the Jets want Fields to flourish, they need to build their system around his athleticism and playmaking ability. He needs to be a foundational part of Gang Green's designed run game. However, Sanders is a pocket passer."
The Jets don't seem very likely to pick Sanders because they would truly be a very bad fit for the polarizing signal caller. New York landed Justin Fields in free agency, so they would be much better off building around him instead of trying to replace him already.
New York's offense is going to be built to cater to Fields, so Sanders wouldn't fit it too well. Joining New York may be one of the worst scenarios in the top ten for Sanders.
