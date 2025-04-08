Blockbuster Jets Trade Idea Would Ship $9 Million Star To Loaded NFC Team
The New York Jets have a loaded running back room with three quality NFL backs. Because of this, there have been quite a few rumors indicating the Jets could trade their top running back, Breece Hall, ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft. Hall is entering the final year of his contract this season.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently pitched a blockbuster trade idea that would send Hall to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 128 overall) and wide receiver Luke McCaffrey.
"The team has prioritized building the offense around up-and-coming quarterback Jayden Daniels, capitalizing on his cheap rookie scale contract to add impact veterans such as Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil via trade," Kay wrote. "Washington could now swing another move to reinforce the backfield, trading away wideout Luke McCaffrey and a fourth-round pick for Hall.
"McCaffrey had an uninspiring rookie season, appearing in all 17 games but catching just 18 passes for 168 yards and zero touchdowns. However, he still has the potential to develop into a serviceable NFL receiver. The third-round pick may not ever develop into a superstar like his brother Christian, but he still has plenty of potential for the Jets to tap into."
Of all the potential trade ideas that the Jets could make for Hall, this one might make the most sense. Landing a quality wide receiver to pair next to Garrett Wilson while also adding a fourth round pick in the upcoming draft seems like a fair deal for both sides.
Jayden Daniels would add an excellent playmaker beside him in Washington while the Jets continue to build for the future.
