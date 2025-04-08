Jets Country

Blockbuster Jets Trade Idea Would Ship $9 Million Star To Loaded NFC Team

The Commanders could be a solid landing spot for Breece Hall.

Zach Pressnell

Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have a loaded running back room with three quality NFL backs. Because of this, there have been quite a few rumors indicating the Jets could trade their top running back, Breece Hall, ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft. Hall is entering the final year of his contract this season.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently pitched a blockbuster trade idea that would send Hall to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 128 overall) and wide receiver Luke McCaffrey.

"The team has prioritized building the offense around up-and-coming quarterback Jayden Daniels, capitalizing on his cheap rookie scale contract to add impact veterans such as Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil via trade," Kay wrote. "Washington could now swing another move to reinforce the backfield, trading away wideout Luke McCaffrey and a fourth-round pick for Hall.

"McCaffrey had an uninspiring rookie season, appearing in all 17 games but catching just 18 passes for 168 yards and zero touchdowns. However, he still has the potential to develop into a serviceable NFL receiver. The third-round pick may not ever develop into a superstar like his brother Christian, but he still has plenty of potential for the Jets to tap into."

Of all the potential trade ideas that the Jets could make for Hall, this one might make the most sense. Landing a quality wide receiver to pair next to Garrett Wilson while also adding a fourth round pick in the upcoming draft seems like a fair deal for both sides.

Jayden Daniels would add an excellent playmaker beside him in Washington while the Jets continue to build for the future.

More NFL: Jets Linked To Shedeur Sanders If 'Deion could rig the NFL Draft'

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News