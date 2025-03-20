Jets Country

Aaron Rodgers Shockingly Linked To AFC North Team Not Named Steelers

Could the Browns sign Aaron Rodgers?

Zach Pressnell

Dec 28, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) shake hands after the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) shake hands after the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
The Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes is now reportedly down to two teams: The New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This comes after the Minnesota Vikings seemingly dropped out of the race as they look to build their team around second-year signal caller J.J. McCarthy. The Vikings were seen as Rodgers' preferred destination until they reportedly dropped out.

While it's largely believed the Giants and Steelers are the only two teams left in the Rodgers sweepstakes, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently named the Cleveland Browns on a list of potential landing spots for the 41-year-old future Hall-of-Famer. Benjamin gave the Browns a very low chance to sign Rodgers but linking them at all seems like a stretch.

"Pros: They could still use quarterback help, even after adding Kenny Pickett via trade. Coach Kevin Stefanski is well respected. And they offer solid defensive support.," Benjamin wrote. "Cons: They've recently had one of the NFL's most dysfunctional offenses and still lack a sturdy line and skill group. They're squarely in rebuild mode and could draft a signal-caller early as a result. Chances of Rodgers signing: Very low"

Discussing any team besides the Steelers or Giants at this point seems very unlikely. Though anything can happen, it's less than a one percent chance that the former New York Jets star signs with anybody besides those teams.

Now, if anybody in the league was going to shock the world and pull a fast one like that, it would be Rodgers.

Still, there's basically only three options on the table for the star quarterback: Sign with the Steelers, sign with the Giants, or retire.

