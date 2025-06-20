Jets Earn Poor Grade For Offseason, Land In Bottom 5 Of NFL Power Rankings
The New York Jets have had an offseason of improved morale, but that doesn't mean they'll suddenly become playoff contenders.
After the Jets went 5-12 last season, they hired Aaron Glenn as their new head coach and Darren Mougey as the new general manager. On the field, they replaced future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers at quarterback with reclamation project Justin Fields.
It's going to take a lot of work to break the Jets' current 15-year playoff drought, and Fields, who signed a two-year, $40 million contract, hasn't shown much in his four years in the league to prove he's the man for the job.
So with the summer heating up and training camp fast approaching, how do the Jets stack up against the rest of the league?
On Friday, Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab ranked the Jets 28th in his NFL season previews/power rankings. And perhaps most disappointingly, Schwab assigned the Jets a "D" grade for their offseason transactions.
"The Jets' only notable additions in free agency were Justin Fields, which was necessary to have a reasonable quarterback Week 1, and defensive backs Brandon Stephens and Andre Cisco. The draft brought offensive tackle Armand Membou, tight end Mason Taylor and cornerback Azareye'h Thomas with the team's three top-100 picks, which was fine," Schwab wrote.
"The Jets got a lot younger this offseason, which had to happen. The Jets had the most roster turnover in the NFL over the offseason, according to Over the Cap. It's just hard to buy that the Jets' roster is better than at the end of last season."
Obviously, the Jets had to move on from Rodgers, and it's not like he was close to leading them to a playoff berth. But on paper, Fields isn't necessarily an upgrade. And even though wideout Davante Adams was tied closely to Rodgers and was too expensive, he was a highly productive WR2.
If the Jets can develop some young players and improve on their 2024 record, this season will be a success. But a lot more pleasant surprises would have to occur for this team to become a viable playoff contender.
