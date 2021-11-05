Jets' Elijah Moore Catches First Career Touchdown Pass

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore hauled in the first touchdown pass of his NFL career on Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts.

It took nine weeks, but Jets rookie Elijah Moore has the first touchdown of his NFL career.

Wide open down the far sideline, Moore hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Mike White with less than four minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes was turned around as wideout Jamison Crowder cut upfield, leaving Moore all alone after a wheel route. The broken coverage allowed New York to tie this Thursday Night Football game up at 7-7.

Moore's touchdown is also just the second time New York has scored in the first quarter this season. It's White's fifth touchdown pass of his career as well.

Through the first eight games of the season, Moore has shown flashes of explosiveness and playmaking ability. That's what led Gang Green to draft him in the second round earlier this year.

The 21-year-old missed some time due to a concussion earlier in the season, but set a career high last week with six catches and 67 yards against the Bengals.

In the first quarter alone on Thursday night, Moore is already up to 45 receiving yards, leading the way for New York as they look for another upset victory.

