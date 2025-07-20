Jets Expected To Get Star Back Vs. Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets' defense is expected to be better in 2025 than it was last year.
One of the reasons for this is the fact that the team is going to get Jermaine Johnson II back after missing the majority of the 2024 season. He suffered a torn Achilles and is looking to make his return. He announced that the team is placing him on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, but ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that the expectation is that he will be ready to roll for Week 1 vs. the Aaron Rodgers-led Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Some Jets roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s vet reporting day: DE Jermaine Johnson and ST Irv Charles placed on active/PUP, as expected," Cimini said. "Johnson is progressing well from his Achilles repair and should be ready for Week 1. They can be removed from PUP at any time. LB Aaron Smith placed on active/NFI list."
Johnson is a guy who has superstar potential. The Jets are going to have a new-look on defense in general, and his return is just going to make things easier for new head coach Aaron Glenn. This has been the expectation of the offseason. Any time you see someone getting placed on the PUP list, there is some reason for concern, but Johnson is improving and trending in the right direction. It seems like all of the signs are pointing towards the young playmaker getting a chance at his old quarterback.