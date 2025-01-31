Legendary Head Coach Gave Jets' Aaron Glenn Stamp Of Approval
The New York Jets clearly have been thinking about the head coach position for a while.
New York cut ties with former head coach Robert Saleh early in October after just five games in 2024. The Jets had a 2-3 record at the time and turned to Jeff Ulbrich to replace him. Once the season ended, the Jets immediately shifted their focus to filling the open job and got their guy by signing former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator and New York Pro Bowler Aaron Glenn.
Glenn's hiring has been met with near-universal praise. He was a star on the field for the Jets and has made it clear how passionate he is about the franchise and how the job was the one he wanted the most. Glenn also did a great job rebuilding the Lions' defense and now has a chance to turn New York around.
NFL.com senior national columnist Judy Battista released a fascinating story following the entire hiring process for Glenn. One interesting nugget from the piece was that legendary head coach Bill Parcells actually suggested Glenn all the way back in November.
"Back around Thanksgiving, when the New York Jets were first starting their search for their next head coach, Mike Tannenbaum -- the former Jets general manager who founded The 33rd Team, a football think tank which was retained to consult on the search -- visited Bill Parcells at his winter home in Jupiter, Florida," Battista said. "Tannenbaum worked for Parcells at the Jets in the late 1990s, and the Hall of Fame coach -- who won two Super Bowls for the New York Giants, took over the Jets after a 1-15 season and, by the end of his second season, pushed them to the AFC Championship Game -- remains a trusted advisor.
"Tannenbaum asked Parcells whom he would be thinking about if he had to hire a head coach. 'I'd start with Aaron Glenn,' Parcells told him."
If a head coaching legend of Parcells' caliber gave his stamp of approval for Glenn, that should be an exciting sign for the team.
