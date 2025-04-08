Jets Expert Reveals Prediction For Top Draft Addition
The biggest talking point around the New York Jets is who will be selected with the No. 7 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft?
Unfortunately, we will have to wait a few more weeks until we know the answer. The NFL Draft will begin on April 24th from Green Bay, Wisconsin. Once the actual draft begins, we won't have to wait long to see what New York will do as it has the No. 7 pick and will just have to watch six players go before it is on the clock.
At this point in the year, more and more mock drafts are released every single day as people try to predict what will happen in the draft. There are so many mock drafts but the ones that are the most interesting to follow come from team insiders who are around organizations each day. SNY's Connor Hughes is someone to follow when it comes to the Jets. He's an insider for the team and he shared a mock draft of his own on Tuesday.
In his mock draft, he predicted that the Jets will select Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
"No. 7: Jets - TE Tyler Warren, Penn State," Hughes said. "The Jets had a choice a year ago: Protection or playmaker. They went with the former, selecting left tackle Olu Fashanu over Bowers. A year later, they could go back to the tight end well. Warren is among the more complete players at his position in a while. He’s a good route-runner, fast and physical, but has no problem contributing in the run game. Jeremy Ruckert hasn’t shown enough to be handed the starting job. Warren is a Day 1 starter for the Jets."
Everyone wants to know what each team will do ahead of the draft. We won't know until April 24th. But, hearing from a team expert like Hughes is the closest that fans can get ahead of it.
More NFL: Jets 'Fast Turnaround' Could Be Coming In 1 Scenario