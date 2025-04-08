Jets 'Fast Turnaround' Could Be Coming In 1 Scenario
There's a new quarterback in town with the New York Jets.
After two years of having Aaron Rodgers on the roster, it's a whole new game now. Justin Fields is much younger at just 26 years old and is a dual-threat option. He also likely has a chip on his shoulder after the way things went down with the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers over the last few years.
He was taken with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 National Football League Draft by the Bears but never was quite in the best situation there. He made progress but the team went in a different direction last year and selected Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the draft.
Fields landed with the Steelers and went 4-2 over the first six games of the season with 10 total touchdowns and just one interception but was benched when Russell Wilson was fully healthy. The Steelers took a step backward after that.
Now, Fields will get a shot with a Jets team that is re-grouping, but still has plenty of weapons around for the young signal-caller.
The Jets were able to bring voluntary offseason workouts on Monday and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport discussed Fields.
"Justin Fields is out to show that he is a bonafide starter in the NFL," Rapoport said. "If he is, if he's better than average, this could be a really really fast turnaround for new head coach Aaron Glenn and the Jets."
He's already getting some positive national buzz, hopefully, that translates to some success on the field this year. The Jets won five games last year but there's optimism that the team can be in line for a better year in 2025.
