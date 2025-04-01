Jets Country

Jets' Woody Johnson Comments On Aaron Rodgers In Surprising Way

The Jets made a big decision to let Rodgers walk...

Patrick McAvoy

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws a pass during pregame warmups for their game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws a pass during pregame warmups for their game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets opted against keeping Aaron Rodgers as the team’s quarterback for the 2025 National Football League season.

It definitely must’ve been a tough decision. There were a wide range of opinions on the matter, but the Jets made the tough decision and then brought Justin Fields to town to replace him. 

The team announced the move shortly after the Super Bowl and the team shared statements about the matter. Owner Woody Johnson spoke to the media on Monday and made a somewhat surprising comment about the partnership, as shared by The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

"Woody Johnson on releasing Aaron Rodgers, he said Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey made the decision," Rosenblatt said. "'The experiment was a good experiment it just didn’t work out,' Johnson said. "I have a lot of respect for Aaron Rodgers and I’m sorry it didn’t work out but we had to make a choice. And I think we made the right choice."

There was a lot of excitement about the move to bring Rodgers to town. This is a superstar who wanted to come be a part of the organization and help turn it around. He did a lot for the team during his two years and seemingly was well-liked in the locker room, but there was more excitement than success unfortunately.

The Achilles injury in his first game completely derailed his stint in New York. The Jets made due in 2024, but the partnership never fully got its footing.

More NFL: Jets Don't Sound Fully Committed To 23-Year-Old Star

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News