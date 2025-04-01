Jets' Woody Johnson Comments On Aaron Rodgers In Surprising Way
The New York Jets opted against keeping Aaron Rodgers as the team’s quarterback for the 2025 National Football League season.
It definitely must’ve been a tough decision. There were a wide range of opinions on the matter, but the Jets made the tough decision and then brought Justin Fields to town to replace him.
The team announced the move shortly after the Super Bowl and the team shared statements about the matter. Owner Woody Johnson spoke to the media on Monday and made a somewhat surprising comment about the partnership, as shared by The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
"Woody Johnson on releasing Aaron Rodgers, he said Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey made the decision," Rosenblatt said. "'The experiment was a good experiment it just didn’t work out,' Johnson said. "I have a lot of respect for Aaron Rodgers and I’m sorry it didn’t work out but we had to make a choice. And I think we made the right choice."
There was a lot of excitement about the move to bring Rodgers to town. This is a superstar who wanted to come be a part of the organization and help turn it around. He did a lot for the team during his two years and seemingly was well-liked in the locker room, but there was more excitement than success unfortunately.
The Achilles injury in his first game completely derailed his stint in New York. The Jets made due in 2024, but the partnership never fully got its footing.
